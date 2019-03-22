In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2019 featured artist Jerry Pentecost, who has been supporting Americana singer/violinist Amanda Shires since 2016. The education segment focuses on a handful of Latin jazz drumset grooves that every drummer should know. The gear review segment focuses on a handful of large-diaphragm condensers that work well for miking the outside of a bass drum. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

