In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2019 featured artist Morgan Agren. The education segment focuses on ways to practice methodically using the grid system. Up for review is the new compact and affordable BC-X bass drum monitoring system by Porter & Davies. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription

Dawson’s Patreon page

Morgan Agren feature

Porter & Davies BC-X

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast