In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the April 2019 issue and discuss Readers Poll winner Kiko Freitas, who took home top prize in the “world” category. The education segment focuses on a Bill Bachman article that includes exercises to develop the transition between eighth notes and sextuplets with double strokes. Up for review is a pair of Rogers USA Dyna-Sonic snare drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

http://media.blubrry.com/mdpodcastmikeandmike/p/www.moderndrummer.com/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Episode_181_Kiko_Freitas_Sextuplets_as_Doubles_Rogers_Dynasonic_and_More.mp3

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

2019 Readers Poll Results

Kiko Freitas YouTube

Sixes and Eights, Part 2

Rogers Dyna-Sonic Snares

Sponsored by Dream Cymbals and Gongs

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast