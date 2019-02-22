In this episode Mike and Mike discuss March 2019 featured artist Phillip “Fish” Fisher of the legendary ska-punk-funk band Fishbone. The education segment focuses on the basic tonal differences between plywood snare drums made from difference species. Up for review is a limited DW Collector’s Series almond snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

