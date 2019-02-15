In this episode Mike and Mike discuss March 2019 featured artist Aric Improta of instrumental trio Night Verses and rap-punk band Fever 333. The education segment dives into some challenging coordination exercises for contemporary jazz applications. Up for review is Gretsch’s new Brooklyn series Micro Kit. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Aric Improta feature interview
Gretsch Brooklyn series Micro Kit review
