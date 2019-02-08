In this episode Mike and Mike dive into the March 2019 issue and discuss the cover artist, legendary funk, fusion, jazz, and pop drummer Dennis Chambers. The education segment focuses on a handful of hand exercises to develop rhythmic accuracy. Up for review is a set of R Series low-volume cymbals by Turkish brand Agean. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Agean R Series cymbals

Dennis Chambers cover story

“Hand Exercises for Rhythmic Accuracy” article

Sponsored by: Focusrite Clarett USB interfaces

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast