In this episode Mike and Mike share some opinions and predictions on the state of the drum industry in 2019, including what they expect from manufacturers and where things are headed in the worlds of online drumming and education versus in-person lessons and clinics. Interspersed throughout the episode are answers to listener questions, and the show concludes with picks of the week.

