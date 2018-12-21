In this episode Mike and Mike discuss January 2019 featured artist Jason McGerr of the alt-rock band Death Cab for Cutie. The education segment focuses on different theories behind stretching and warming up before gigs and practice sessions. Up for review is a unique set of compact cymbals by Turkish. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
