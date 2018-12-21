In this episode Mike and Mike discuss January 2019 featured artist Jason McGerr of the alt-rock band Death Cab for Cutie. The education segment focuses on different theories behind stretching and warming up before gigs and practice sessions. Up for review is a unique set of compact cymbals by Turkish. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Jason McGerr feature

Turkish Travel Set review from January Modern Drummer

Tama

