In this episode Mike and Mike discuss January 2019 cover artist Arejay Hale of the rock band Halestorm. The education segment focuses on how to apply flam rudiments to the drumset. Up for review are two handmade segment-shell snares by Angel Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dawson’s Patreon page

Arejay Hale cover story

“A Different Approach to Flams” article

Angel Drums limited-time snare offer: mailto:[email protected]

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast