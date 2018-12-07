In this episode Mike and Mike discuss top fusion drummer Gergo Borlai, who’s featured in the January 2019 issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on different ways to explore a set pattern as a groove, fill, or solo idea. Up for review is a 5×14 Raw Copper snare by A&F. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

