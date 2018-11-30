In this episode Mike and Mike discuss their personal gear “must-haves” and go over some of the items session great Nir Z listed in his feature story in the December 2018 issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on the hosts’ strategies for incorporating the bass drum into fills. Up for review is Tama’s S.L.P. Fat Spruce drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

