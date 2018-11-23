In this episode Mike and Mike recap their clinic experiences at PASIC and in Europe before discussing modern country drummer Travis McNabb, who recently pulled double duty touring with Sugarland and Frankie Ballard. The education segment focuses on how to build out your drumset to be as ergonomic as possible. Up for review is the Classic series stands from Tama. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription

Mike D’s Patreon page

Travis McNabb story

Tama Classic Series Hardware

Drumset Ergonomics, Part 6

Big Fat Snare Drum Quesadilla cloth mutes

Sponsored by: Dream Cymbals and Gongs

