In this episode Mike and Mike discuss legendary classic rock drummer Keith Moon. The education segment focuses on how to develop consistency via mastering the four essential stroke types. Up for review is a set of custom instruments by New Jersey–based NickyMoon Cymbals. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Mike D’s Patreon page

Keith Moon feature story

Strictly Technique article

NickyMoon Custom Cymbals

Tama Club Jam and Cocktail Jam Kits

Vibes earplugs

Sponsored by: Tama

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast