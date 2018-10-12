In this episode Mike and Mike discuss UK-based drummer/producer/composer Richard Spaven. The education segment focuses on how to use hi-hat accents to alter your groove. Up for review is the new AT2035 large-diaphragm condenser mic from Audio-Technica. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

