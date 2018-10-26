In this episode Mike and Mike discuss hip-hop drummer Eric “Boots” Greene, who’s most recent gig is with Jay-Z. The education segment focuses on drumset exercises to help you get more comfortable with five- and seven-note patterns. Up for review is the Roland TM-6 Pro trigger module. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

