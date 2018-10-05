In this episode Mike and Mike discuss November 2018 cover artist, Jean-Paul Gaster of alt-rock band Clutch. The education segments focuses on some of the most essential ride ostinatos in contemporary drumming. Up for review is a trio of Dios series snare drums from Ddrum. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

