In this episode Mike and Mike discuss November 2018 cover artist, Jean-Paul Gaster of alt-rock band Clutch. The education segments focuses on some of the most essential ride ostinatos in contemporary drumming. Up for review is a trio of Dios series snare drums from Ddrum. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:09:54 — 32.0MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | RSS
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription options
MikesLessons.com subscription options
www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums
JP Gaster interview
Essential cymbal patterns lesson
Ddrum Dios snares demos
RBH Drums USA