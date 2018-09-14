In this episode Mike and Mike discuss October 2018 featured artist Courtney Dietrick, who plays with modern reggae great Damian Marley. The education segment focuses on how to approach reading a drum chart for the first time. Up for review is the new TD-17KVX drumset from Roland. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast