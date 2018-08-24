In this episode Mike and Mike continue to dig through the September issue, this time discussing featured artist Barrett Martin, who rose to prominence in the ’90s with alternative band Screaming Trees but has since ventured into experimental instrumental music with his own project. The education segment focuses on John Bonham’s classic bass drum triplets. Up for review is the Yamaha EAD10 drum module and trigger system. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

