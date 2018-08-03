In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the September issue and talk about cover artist Nate Smith, whose groove-drenched videos have racked up millions of views. The education segment focuses on Jim Riley’s latest article, which focuses on a step-by-step method for developing the half-time shuffle. Up for review is a set of heavily hammered, dry, and trashy Hamer series cymbals from Istanbul Mehmet. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast