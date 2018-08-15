Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits book is a beautiful coffee table book for drummers and those who admire them!

Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits, is a visual journey through the world of rock & jazz drumming, features commentary from drummer, collector, technologist and sound authority David Frangioni and photography from iconic rock photographer Mark Weiss. Drum kits from musicians such as Carl Palmer, Neil Peart, Ringo Starr, Carmine Appice, Buddy Rich, Eric Singer, Keith Moon, Peter Criss, Alex Van Halen, Lars Ulrich, Louie Bellson and many more are pictured in all their well-played glory.

With over 60 kits represented, Crash is the ultimate visual guide to the world of rock drumming and the iconic drum sets that defined a genre.

Enter now to win one of three signed copies!

http://bit.ly/2nBUPbW

To order your copy now, go to: https://amzn.to/2Aq8lbK

Consumer Disclosure

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, click the link above between the dates below and complete the form (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF CORRECT ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS AUGUST 15, 2018, AND ENDS AUGUST 31, 2018. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners who correctly identify the former owner of the pictured drumset will be selected by random drawing on September 4, 2018. Winners will be notified by email on or about September 5, 2018. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, Insight Editions, David Frangioni, and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: Three (3) winners will each receive one (1) autographed copy of Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits. Approximate retail value of contest is $120. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winners’ names, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/Crash/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.