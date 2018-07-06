In this episode Mike and Mike discuss Brann Dailor of Grammy award–winning metal band Mastodon. The education segments focuses on everything you need to know about snare drum heads. Up for review is a funky 18″ Uptown ride and 12″ New Beat hi-hats from Zildjian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

