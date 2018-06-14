A Rock documentary from Cinema 1 Film and 18 Lights Pictures on one of heavy metal’s greatest drummers.

The Life, Blood and Rhythm of Randy Castillo tells the story of a kind-hearted, sometimes mystical musician whose unique style redefined the art of heavy metal drumming. Randy Castillo’s thunderous playing and unbridled stage performances contributed to the resurgent popularity of hard rock in the 1980s and ’90s when he played with Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Lita Ford, and others.

The film traces Castillo’s musical evolution, from his first drumkit to his high school drum corps days, his early touring bands, and the innovative performance art that defines his legend as one of heavy metal’s greatest drummers.

The film, which is narrated by Lita Ford, features interviews with rock legends, concert clips, home movies, and behind-the-scenes footage of Castillo.

The Life, Blood and Rhythm of Randy Castillo is written and directed by Wynn Ponder, produced by Michael Bell, and features Slash, Lemmy, Zakk Wylde, Lita Ford, Nikki Sixx, Martha Davis, Bill Ward, Vince Neil, Kip Winger, Jerry Cantrell, and many more.

View the trailer at www.randycastillomovie.com.