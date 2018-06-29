In this episode Mike and Mike discuss legendary pop, jazz, fusion drummer Simon Phillips. The education segment focuses on an article in the July 2018 issue by Russ Miller, titled “Do I Need a Fallback Plan?”. Up for review is a new tactile metronome by Soundbrenner, called Pulse. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

Simon Phillips feature

Russ Miller article

Soundbrenner Pulse metronome review

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast