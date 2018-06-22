In this episode Mike and Mike discuss modern session great Blair Sinta, who recently launched a drum recording course on www.promixacademy.com. The education segment focuses on how to setup your drumset to be more compatible with your unique physique. Up for review are two sets of cymbals from Turkish-made newcomer Symrna. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Blair Sinta feature interview

“Drumset Ergonomics” article

Symrna cymbals review

Dream cymbals video lessons

