In this episode Mike and Mike discuss modern rock journeyman Jeff Friedl, who’s currently touring with A Perfect Circle. The education segment focuses on how to use five-note groupings to create interesting and unusual comping patterns in a bebop style. Up for review is the new Contemporary Classic series from DW. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Jeff Friedl feature article

“Five-Note Bop Groupings” article

DW Contemporary Classics review

To celebrate the one-millionth Mike and Mike Modern Drummer Podcast download, Ultimate Ears is hosting The Ultimate Giveaway for Drummers! You can win one of these great prizes!

One (1) grand prize winner will recieve a FREE pair of UE 6 PRO Custom In-Ear Monitors and a Sound Tap AC.

One (1) runner up winner will recieve a FREE pair of UE 900s and a Sound Tap AC.

Enter Here!

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast