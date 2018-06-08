In this episode Mike and Mike discuss rising star Mike Mitchell, who’s currently legendary jazz/fusion bassist Stanley Clarke’s drummer of choice. The education segment focuses on exercises for developing the weaker hand. Up for review is a mammoth 8×14 bell bronze snare from German company Tempest. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

