In this episode Mike and Mike pay tribute to Aquarian founder and legendary drummer/educator Roy Burns. The education segment focuses on how to learn polyrhythms via grooves. Up for review is the brand new TD-17 series electronic kit from Roland. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

Roy Burns “A Career in Percussion”

“Introduction to Polyrhythms”

Roland TD-17 kit

@dreamcymbals

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast