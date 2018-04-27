In this episode Mike and Mike discuss Blake Richardson of tech-metal band Between the Buried and Me, whose new record, Automata, Part 1, is transcribed in the June issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on everything you need to know about bass drum heads and the sounds and applications of the various models that are currently available. Up for review is a set of big, lush Lale Kardes signature cymbals from Turkish. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

