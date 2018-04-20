In this episode Mike and Mike discuss Zac Farro, who recently returned to his original gig with modern rock hit makers Paramore. The education segment focuses on how to break up the ride cymbal pattern in jazz and other improvisational situations. Up for review is a 5.5×14 Woodfiber snare from 101 Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Zac Farro feature

Up-Tempo Studies article

101 Drums review

http://oneoonedrums.com

