In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the May 2018 issue and discuss cover artist Matt Johnson, who first rose to prominence backing up singer/songwriters Jeff Buckley and Rufus Wainwright and is now touring with St. Vincent. The education segment focuses on the advantages for and against learning to read music. Up for review is the new K Sweet series from Zildjian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast