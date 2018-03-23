In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2018 featured artist Tim Alexander of alt-rock greats Primus. The education segment focuses on different approaches for composing interesting and meaningful drum solos. Up for review is a stunning Blue Tiger solid-ash drumset from Doc Sweeney. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast