In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2018 featured artist Ian Chang, who appears on the new Son Lux album Brigher Wounds. The education segment focuses on applying the single-stroke roll to the drumset. Up for review are 6×10 and 10×14 Canopus Harvey Mason signature snares. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

