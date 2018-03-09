In this episode Mike and Mike discuss April 2018 cover artist Tony Royster Jr, who is currently the touring drummer for pop star Katy Perry. The education segment focuses on how to make odd-time patterns feel more organic and smooth. Up for review is the volume-controlled FRX series by Sabian. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast