In this episode Mike and Mike discuss modern jazz/fusion great Eric Harland. The education segment focuses on ghost notes, including the hosts’ thoughts on how to decide when or when not to use them. Up for review is a 5.75×14 steam-bent myrtle snare from Doc Sweeney. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription offer

Eric Harland videos: www.youtube.com, www.youtube.com

Audio-Technica AT8024 shotgun mic

Dream Cymbals

