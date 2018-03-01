To celebrate the reintroduction of Ddrum’s Dios drumkit, Ddrum, Zildjian, Evans, and Promark are teaming up with Modern Drummer to offer this incredible prize package worth over $4,990!

The prize includes a Ddrum Dios six-piece kit (7×10 and 8×12 rack toms, 14×14 and 14×16 floor toms, 20×22 bass drum, and a 6.5×14 snare) in Satin Gold finish. The Mercury hardware pack includes three straight/booms stands, a hi-hat stand, a single bass drum pedal, a snare stand, and a throne. The Zildjian cymbal setup consists of a pair of 14″ K hi-hats, a 16″ K Dark Thin crash, an 18″ K Dark crash, and a 20″ K ride. Also included are twelve pairs of Promark Firegrain drumsticks in the winner’s preferred size. The kit features Evans UV1 batter heads and Reso 7 bottoms.

*Snare pictured is not included with the prize. Actual prize snare matches the Dios Satin Gold kit.

Enter today!

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com between the dates below and look for the ddrum/Zildjian Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS MARCH 1, 2018, AND ENDS MAY 31, 2018. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on May 4, 2018. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about May 8, 2018. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, ddrum, Zildjian, Promark, Evans, D’Addario, and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: 1st Prize – One (1) winner will receive 5-piece ddrum Dios drumkit, 5-piece K-Zildjian cymbal set, 12 pairs of Promark Firegrain drumsticks, and Evans drumheads. Approximate retail value of contest is $4,999. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winner’s name, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/ddrum/Zildjian/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.