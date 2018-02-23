In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss drummer Keio Stroud of top country band Big & Rich. The education segment focuses on how to get the most of out of simple beats by varying the types of ghost notes being used. Up for review is a seven-piece Semi-Solid birch drumset from Bucks County Drum Company. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

