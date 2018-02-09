In this episode, Mike and Mike rundown the winners in the 2018 Modern Drummer Readers Poll. The education segment focuses on the basics of drum mixing. Up for review is the revived Dios series from Ddrum. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast