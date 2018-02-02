In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the March 2018 issue and discuss cover artist Zach Danziger, whose latest experiments involve controlling video edits and audio effects in real time from a hybrid electronic/acoustic drumset. The education segment focuses on snare shell depth and how it impacts sound and response. Up for review are some new stave mahogany snares from Sugar Percussion. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Danziger cover story

Sugar Percussion 2–12 Series mahogany snares

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

UE 900S in-ear monitors

Dream Cymbals

