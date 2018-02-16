In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss rising star jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. The education segment focuses on how to use the book Syncopation to play in the style of Elvin Jones. Up for review is the Naughty Saucer effects instrument from Dream. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

