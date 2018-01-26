In this episode, Mike and Mike share some of their favorite drummers on Instagram. The education segment focuses on different ways to practice new ideas to transition from technical exercises to musical applications. Up for review is the throwback Low Boy hi-hat from DW and some new drumstick models by Vater. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

