In this episode, Mike and Mike share some of their favorite exercises for developing strength, speed, and control with the weaker hand. The featured artist is hip-hop drumming pioneer Questlove, who’s best known for his work with the Roots and as the house drummer on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Up for review is a pair of 15″ Pure Alloy hi-hats by Meinl. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription plans

The Roots’ Dilla Joints

Meinl 15″ Pure Alloy hi-hats

Dream Cymbals

