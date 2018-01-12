In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss legendary pop/R&B drummer Sonny Emory (Earth Wind & Fire, Bette Midler, Steely Dan, etc.). The education segment focuses on different ways to place the backbeat in 3/4 and other odd time signatures. Up for review are 6.5×15 and 7.5×15 steel snares by Beier Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

