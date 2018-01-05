In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss February 2018 cover artist, modern jazz great Matt Wilson. The education segment focuses on the popular drum technique known as the “Moeller Method.” Up for review is a walnut Perfect Ply drumset by Hendrix Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

