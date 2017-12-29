In this episode, Mike and Mike take a look back at 2017 and discuss a few of the drummers they feel have made the biggest impact in the past twelve months. They also discuss some highlights in drum and cymbal manufacturing, and they assess some of the playing trends that have taken shape online and elsewhere. The hosts also share some of their predictions for where the drum industry might go in 2018, and they conclude with some of their personal drumming resolutions.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription options

RBH Drums

Nate Smith Instagram feed

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast