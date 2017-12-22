In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss January featured artist Joe Seiders of the Canadian rock band New Pornographers. The education segment focuses on different ways to be creative with three-note patterns. Up for review is the Scarlett 18i20 audio interface by Focusrite. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

http://media.blubrry.com/mdpodcastmikeandmike/p/www.moderndrummer.com/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Episode_122_Joe_Seiders_Three-Note_Groupings_Focusrite_Interface_and_More.mp3

Show Notes

Subscribe to Modern Drummer

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Joe Seiders feature in Modern Drummer

Three-note groupings article from the January issue of Modern Drummer.

Focusrite Scarlett interface review from the January issue of Modern Drummer.

Dream Cymbals

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast