In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss January featured artist Chad Sexton of alt-rockers 311. The education segment focuses on the hosts’ favorite ways of practicing paradiddles. Up for review is the new Paramount series drumset from SJC. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Chad Sexton feature in Modern Drummer

Paradiddle exercises

SJC Paramount drumset review and demo