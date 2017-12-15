In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss January featured artist Chad Sexton of alt-rockers 311. The education segment focuses on the hosts’ favorite ways of practicing paradiddles. Up for review is the new Paramount series drumset from SJC. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
MikesLessons.com subscription offers
Chad Sexton feature in Modern Drummer
Paradiddle exercises
SJC Paramount drumset review and demo