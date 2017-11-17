In this episode, Mike and Mike pay tribute to the great R&B drummer John Blackwell Jr. Then Dawson recants his experience at this year’s Percussive Arts Society International Convention. Up for review is a trio of Dynamicx snares from Black Swamp. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
MikesLessons.com subscription offer
John Blackwell Jr. tribute
Black Swamp Dynamicx snares review