In this episode, Mike and Mike pay tribute to the great R&B drummer John Blackwell Jr. Then Dawson recants his experience at this year’s Percussive Arts Society International Convention. Up for review is a trio of Dynamicx snares from Black Swamp. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

John Blackwell Jr. tribute

Black Swamp Dynamicx snares review