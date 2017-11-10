In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the different types of drum shells and the sounds they produce. The featured artist is Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore. Up for review is the new 900 series from Paiste. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription

MikesLessons.com subscription offer

Drum Shell Types

Jon Theodore cover story

Paiste 900 Series cymbals