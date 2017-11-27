The Rock Against MS Foundation is proud to announce an amazing collection of one-of-a-kind donations from world-class drummers.

Visit the following links to learn more about the experiences and items offered by Kenny Aronoff, Marky Ramone, and Mark Schulman.

Click here for a drum lesson or hang with Kenny Aronoff in LA and a 5-piece drumkit.

Click here for a one-of-a-kind personal drumhead created by Marky Ramone.

Click here for a drum lesson with Mark Schulman at his studio in Los Angeles.

The Rock Against MS Foundation provides services from a three grant resource system, offering daily care, quality of life needs, and emergency funding, while assisting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) to live independent and full lives. Additionally, a brick and mortar facility, the Rock House, is in the planning stages, and will provide—free of charge—multiple programs and opportunities designed to heal the mind, body, and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by MS.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/rockagainstMSfoundation or www.rockagainstms.org.