Ringo is ready to hit the road next week with his longest running All Starr Band. This lineup has been touring with him since 2012 and features Todd Rundgren, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Richard Page, Warren Hamm, and Gregg Bissonette. The band launches the tour with a mini residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas beginning October 13. Ringo will dedicate the first show and make a donation from his Lotus Foundation to the victims from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

The tour will take them to Texas, including a show in Austin at the Moody Theater on Halloween, down to Florida with two nights in Fort Lauderdale at the Parker Playhouse November 7 and 8, and concluding November 15 show at New York’s Beacon Theater and the following night at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Ringo just released his nineteenth solo album, Give More Love, which debuted at number twenty-five on the US Top Current Album Charts. Recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, it features ten new tracks and four bonus tracks (on the CD only). The original tracks were written and performed with friends, including Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh, as well as Gary Burr, Nathan East, Peter Frampton, Amy Keys, Richard Marx, Gary Nicholson, Van Dyke Parks, Timothy B. Schmidt, Dave Stewart, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Edgar Winter, and current All Starrs Steve Lukather, Richard Page, and Gregg Bissonette.

Additionally, a series of limited edition artist-signed photographic prints by Ringo Starr are now available from Genesis Publications. Ringo has chosen twelve images selected from his sell-out book, Photograph, to be reproduced as large format museum quality artworks including George during a visit to Miami, John in Paris, John and Paul singing at Abbey Road, as well as landscapes from Ringo’s travels around the world. All royalties will go to benefit the Lotus Foundation, a charity he established with his wife Barbara Starkey.

Here is where to catch Ringo and the All Starrs on the road:

October

13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28 Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

29 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

31 Moody Theater, Austin, TX

November:

2 Smart Sugarland Civic Center, Sugarland, TX

3 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

4 Global Events Center at Winstar, Thackerville, OK

7, 8 Parker Playhouse, Ft Lauderdale, FL

11 Fox Theater, Atlanta, GA

12 ODU Pavilion, Norfolk, VA

14 Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

15 Beacon Theater, New York City, NY, Sirius Town Hall

16 New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ

For more information on the tour and the new record, visit www.RingoStarr.com.

For information about the limited edition prints and book, please visit www.ringophotoart.com.

Photo Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie